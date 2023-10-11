Item of the week: the asymmetric skirt

What it is:

It was rare to find a straight-hemmed skirt on the runway for the spring/summer 2024 season, and if there was one, it was often formed using multiple slits that trailed up the leg and therefore only confirmed the desire for asymmetry in designs. Designers strayed from the standard silhouette, opting instead for high leg slits, patchworked layering or flowing trains that each offered a more dynamic shape for the wearer. The resurgence of such styles can be attributed to rising interest in 70s fashion, with asymmetrical silhouettes being a defining hallmark of the era.While the skirt itself may be a standard staple for the womenswear and, more recently, also for the menswear wardrobes, opting for the asymmetrical silhouette provides shoppers with a bit of diversity in a collection, offering something a little different and more daring than the typical skater. As seen on the runways, modernised iterations of Y2K styles are being transformed with the use of practical detailings, such as adjustable straps and patchworked layering, giving the look even more depth and allowing for it to appeal to a broader audience.Asymmetric skirts could be spotted in all varieties on the SS24 runways. Most commonly, however, were the use of tentacle-like slits that could be seen in the collections of Emilia Wickstead and Supriya Lele, among others, offering up flowing new depths to the shape. The standard side slit was also present at Michael Kors and Ulla Johnson, while the Y2K high-low shape – defined by a flowing train – made a statement at Knwls. Others created asymmetry through the use of patchwork and layering, techniques seen at Burberry and Sacai where fashionable lopsidedness was tied together using floral prints.For daywear, an asymmetric skirt can be paired with a simple t-shirt and sneaker combo, bringing it into a more casual wardrobe that can be worn to run daily errands or go for a coffee. It is evening wear when this skirt type can really be played with, however. For the top, a slinky button-up shirt or an adjustable tank top with a clashing print can elevate the piece, alongside either strappy sandal heels or calf-length boots, the latter of which can be shown off due to the shape of the skirt itself.Asymmetric skirts are an SS24 ‘must-have’, perfect for the beach, nights out or trips to the supermarket, and offering customers an alternative to standard silhouettes that have dominated in recent years. Updated iterations have allowed this to come to head, providing new takes on the silhouette that still reference the currently popular Y2K era.