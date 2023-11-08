Item of the week: the Bermuda shorts

What it is:

Why you’ll want it:

Where we’ve seen it:

How to style it:

Like many tailored items today, the Bermuda shorts have their foundations firmly set in the military, first designed in order to cater to the needs of the British army who seeked uniform that suited the tropical weather of their colonies. Towards the beginning of the 20th century, the garment was then adapted for businessmen and later tourists when they became a fashion wardrobe staple. Their popularity only went up from there, and now the look is a standard silhouette in the wardrobes of both men and women. The term Bermuda typically applies to shorts with a knee-length cut, and most commonly fall into holiday or tailoring clothing categories.Unlike styles with a usually shorter hemline, the Bermuda shorts offer what could be considered a more comfortable length for those seeking to cover up more skin. What is also notable is the garment’s ability to not surrender to a singular category, but instead fall into multiple, depending on the design itself. This means the Bermuda shorts can be seen in the collections that vary from casual sportswear or athletics attire to formal wardrobes and elevated luxury. Styles vary so massively that now there appears to be a design of Bermuda shorts that can fit into almost every brand identity.With the slew of tailoring on the runway for SS24, Bermuda shorts were bound to make an appearance in designer collections – and they did not disappoint. Many who took them on did indeed stick to their classic tailoring, with crisp creases and fitted shapes seen at Burberry, Simone Rocha and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Others, such as Marimekko, Givenchy and Sacai, moved towards more oversized silhouettes, casualising the pieces despite continuing to pair them with matching button-ups. Meanwhile, the Bermuda shorts took on more sporty influences at Wales Bonner and Paolina Russo, where hoodies, prints and netting rounded out the looks.On a casual basis, the Bermuda shorts can work well alongside a linen button-up shirt or loose-fitting t-shirt, perfect for the beach or to simply run an errand. Tie it together with a cross-body, leather bag and sneakers to complete the effortlessly stylish outfit. For streetwear, this can be swapped out for ankle socks, sneakers and an oversized graphic tee. If the shorts are to be worn in a more formal setting, utilise, if possible, their matching counterpart – typically a blazer – which can be layered over a smart button-up and paired with sleek leather shoes or ankle boots.Bermuda shorts, while a classic, have become only increasingly popular in runway collections for recent seasons, but SS24 appears to be when they are set to peak. Seen in everything from sportswear lines to more formal tailoring, there is now a wider variation of styles available, and therefore more choice for the consumer.