Item of the week: the bomber jacket

What it is:

Originally known as ‘flight jackets’, the bomber jacket has faced an array of evolutions since its creation back in 1917. Initially conceived by the US Army Aviation Clothing Board for World War One pilots, the popular jacket silhouette is what it is today due to, in part, aviation advancements. Many of the features used within even the modern-day design were initially introduced as essential details for its original purpose as flight attire. The typical ribbed waistband and cuffs helped with insulation, while the often present brightly coloured lining was used as a way to locate downed pilots, ultimately causing an increase in the use of other colours, such as the now prominent sage green. Its move into fashion was the result of a variety of factors, from its adoption by British subcultures as a form of self-expression to its mass accessibility caused by fashion brands and designers to its appearance in Hollywood, such as in blockbuster films like Tokyo Joe. Now, the bomber jacket has become a fixed staple in fashion as a silhouette that is highly favoured among top designers and a piece that is favoured globally, making it one of the most popular military-linked designs in the industry.

Image: The Kooples

Why you’ll want it:

Both a fashionable and versatile garment, the bomber jacket comes with a range of features and style options that allow for it to appeal to a broad customer base. Not only that, the piece can often be considered a genderless garment, making it one that can be of interest to younger shoppers that often look beyond gender norms. One of the jacket’s strongest appeals is its seasonless ability. The lightweight, yet insulating, details allow for it to be a snug layer in brisk weather and still be useful as a durable outerwear option for warmer days. Furthermore, its timelessness in fashion has been proven over again, as it continues to make reappearances year after year. From its early influences in past subcultures, to its mass popularity now, the bomber jacket is a statement fashion item that continues to hold a strong impact in the industry.

Image: New Era

Where we’ve seen it:

The bomber jacket made a number of appearances in AW22 menswear collections, returning once again as a staple piece for high-end designers. Both Tod’s and Hermés took the classic approach to the design, with the latter offering up bombers with oversized pockets and leather materials in a line that resembled a more modern take on Dandyism. Meanwhile, Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall seemingly drew more inspiration from the jacket’s roots in military history, presenting a ruched version of an original A-1 bomber as part of Ross’ collection that aimed to prioritise functionality. Scandinavian label Martin Asbjørn also looked towards the jacket’s history, however, instead, exhibiting the jacket’s genderless qualities. The brand’s oversized leather look, worn by a female model, sported many of the traditional qualities the jacket is known for alongside enlargened pockets and a bulky fit.

Image: Palladium

How to style it:

The bomber jacket’s distinct shape and fit allow it to be a great layering option for almost all seasons. Whether layered under an overcoat, worn over a t-shirt or paired with a hoodie, the jacket has a way of making a statement no matter how it is sported. Styling can be dependent on that of the target group. Inspired by its subculture impact in the 60s and 80s, layer the jacket under an oversized hoodie, complete with lace-up boots and rugged jeans for a look that mirrors punks who adopted the style. On the other hand, drawing influences from its military roots, the jacket can also be paired with neutral and earthy shades, worn over a basic tee and complemented with staple trousers, such as chinos. For smart-casual occasions, varying jacket designs, like suede or leather, can carry a more elevated impact for the wearer. Smart trousers and a collared shirt, paired with loafers or sneakers, help to create a formal look that doesn’t feel too dressy.

Image: The Kooples

With all of its history and continued impact on the fashion industry, the bomber jacket is an outerwear silhouette that can’t be missed. As it continues to turn up on the runway and in store fronts, either in its typical format or displaying an array of transformations, this genderless fashion item is not likely to fall out of favours with shoppers any time soon, especially as it has now made its mark on the AW22 frontline.