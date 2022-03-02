Item of the week: the colourful faux fur coat

What it is:

The faux fur coat often finds itself in the middle of being both a fashion statement and a political message. Formerly welcomed to the market in 1929, modern faux fur, closer to the kind we know it today, wasn’t introduced until the mid-1950s, coinciding with the creation of acrylic polymers. While faux fur’s origins were less prompted by compassion and more by a necessity for quick production methods, nowadays the material heralds itself as an animal-friendly alternative to real fur, which often is at the brunt of allegations for inhumane practices. Years on from its origin, the faux fur coat could now be considered as a staple piece for the outerwear wardrobe, as designers begin turning to the material instead of traditional animal-based options. At the currently ongoing Fashion Weeks, in particular, the faux fur coat has been spotted on multiple runways, boasting bold colour choices and exaggerated silhouettes, suggesting the piece will hold a strong presence for the AW22 season.

Image: Madewell

Why you’ll want it:

More and more, designer labels and fashion houses have cut real animal fur from their production process, with the most recent being Moncler and the Kering group, a move that is seemingly favoured by shoppers. Additionally, brands have increasingly turned to producing more sustainable, eco-friendly faux fur, in line with consumer demand, which has continued to contribute to the increase in popularity for the jacket style in recent years. These ongoing developments have thrust the faux fur coat back into the limelight as an animal and eco-friendly alternative to the previously sought-after fur jacket. Additionally, the pops of colour that are so evident throughout the designs are further supported by the colour trends forecasted for the coming season, with the likes of Pantone predicting a cohort of bold, statement colours that it said will be making their way to centre stage.

Image: Ted Baker

Where we’ve seen it:

This rise in popularity among bright colour options was highly present on the runways of the AW22 season. A significant number of designers opted for the bold coloured faux fur coat, providing a variety of ways to sport the popular style. Alberta Ferretti, Versace and Emporio Armani brought the faux fur coat to life with contrasting patterns reminiscent of vintage-like designs, while Michael Kors stuck with single, albeit bright, colourways for its exaggerated coats. Some designers drew inspiration from animals for their creations, including Yuhan Wang, who displayed a leopard print look, and Christian Siriano, who adopted a blue zebra print for his long-line coat. Bluemarine and Dolce & Gabbana were also among the extensive list of faux fur coat lovers this season, each displaying exaggerated silhouettes featuring bold colour schemes, making a statement in their own aesthetic.

Image: Yoek

How to style it:

While the faux fur coat is a statement in itself, styling options can also be daring, matching the coat’s eye-catching appearance. For a bold outfit choice, pair the coat with a flowing, patterned midi dress and low-heeled ankle boots, with colourways inspired by the bright hue of the outwear piece. For those who prefer trousers, opt for flares and a fitted patterned shirt, to exhibit a look reminiscent of the 70s. If the daring route is not really a customer's thing, steer them towards a more simple, universal styling choice, showing that the statement piece can also be a ‘not-so-out-there’ wardrobe addition. A simple pair of boot-cut jeans and a layered sweater or cardigan is an effortless, daily outfit for those that want to stick to their comfort zone. Another element that has become increasingly prominent is matching accessories to the faux fur coat, whether it be the same material, colour or pattern. A fun styling addition could be to pair the pieces together to present a playful take on the trend.

Image: Madewell

While faux fur coats played their own part in past ethical statements, the trend has cemented itself as a staple in the fashion world, with recent years seeing its expansion beyond the political sphere and developing into a standalone, must-have garment. Its place in the AW22 season also cannot be denied, as many luxury brands adopted the colourful look into their collections, either as a regular fixture or as a single statement piece. The colourful faux fur coat is certainly one to keep an eye on this year.

Image: Yvette Libby N’guyen Paris