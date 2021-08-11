Item of the week: the cowboy boots

What it is:

We’ve seen western inspiration slink down the runway over the past few seasons and it’s safe to say it’s here to stay. The footwear department seems particularly keen on trends nodding to Americana and cowboy-inspired designs. Though many styles have made their entry into the women’s and men’s wear wardrobes, boots are the style of choice for many brands - whether they come as flats, with low or high heels. There’s a wide variety of designs to choose from, from low-key, sleek everyday boots to ones that’ll challenge your western style.

Shabbies Amsterdam

Why you’ll want them:

The cowboy boots appear as a good timeless option if you choose them pared-back, and are sure to make a statement if you’re drawn to a more fashion-forward style. In both cases, it’s an easy style that’ll make an entire outfit. For some brands like Ralph Lauren, the western-inspired boots are part of their DNA, so you know it’s always a classic. For others, they’re a surefire way to complete a total-black look or to complement wardrobe staples such as a white T-shirt or blue denim.

JOSH V

Where we’ve seen them:

Many collections have recently showcased cowboy boots in their runway collections, whether it’s for Autumn-Winter 2021, Resort or Spring-Summer 2022. At Céline, we’ve seen elegant white santiags for men and knee-high black versions for women whereas Isabel Marant displayed her now iconic western ankle boots in shiny black leather paired with see-through knits. A sleek matte option was spotted at Armani Exchange - paired with oversized white jeans - and Antonio Marras featured a total look finished with tan low-heel santiags. Ermanno Scervino was more fashion-forward, presenting a pair of electric blue boots with stud details while Diesel opted for a navy blue version.

Dorothée Schumacher

How to style them:

Black cowboy boots - like our Dorothée Schumacher pair - work well with a total black outfit that’ll elongate the silhouette and is a modern iteration of this shoe style. If you’re looking for a pair that’ll make your outfit stand out, look no further: the Toral santiags are for you. They’ll look good paired with a tan suede jacket and white T-shirt. The Shabbies Amsterdam option is ideal for a striped-back silhouette you can wear daily and Josh V’s ‘Louis’ boots come in an off-white colour that’ll transition well into autumn. They’ll look as good paired with a maxi dress as they’ll do with straight-leg jeans.

The cowboy boots have a vintage yet timeless aesthetic that brands have been loving to include in their collections. From knee-high traditional designs to colourful styles, there are many options to choose from - all styles included. You just have to pick your cue.

Toral Shoes