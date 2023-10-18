Item of the week: the cropped blazer

What it is:

Why you'll want it:

Where we've seen it:

How to style it:

As the casualisation of office wear continues its hold onto formal attire, a recurring offset of this trend has come to light in the form of cropped blazers. While this silhouette may already be a common staple among the fashion crowd, it's only recently that the shape has taken on more genderless heights, largely appearing in menswear collections for the spring/summer 2024 season and therefore redefining tailoring for this category. The look is often considered to have derived from 80s designers who brought a funky twist to the typically formal piece, however in the present day, cuts are even more casual and fabrics vary from jacquards to knits.The current resurgence of the cropped blazer can be attributed to a number of recent trends that are dominating the fashion industry and are being led by the ever-evolving Gen Z consumer. This is particularly true for the rise of ‘Office Punk’, a form of formalwear highly favoured by this group and taking over social media that involves dismantling the traditional customs of office attire and pointing it in a more personalised and experimental direction. It is here that the cropped blazer can really be of use, providing shoppers with the perfect non-conformist item that takes them straight from the workplace to the bar, all thanks to its casually cropped touch.The cropped blazer appeared in SS24 collections to redefine tailoring in a genderless manner, largely found in menswear collections where casual cuts led the way. At Louis Vuitton, the classic hook fastening was contrasted with a chequered material, while Songzio’s update of the blazer came complete with layered sleeves in a pastel material. St Nian and Alexander McQueen stuck to more traditional shapes, with merely the cut off hem being a nod to the brands’ modernisations. In womenswear, the cropped jacket appeared in a more fitted form, reminiscent of aforementioned 80s tailoring, paired with matching mini skirts or dresses and donning bright hues, as seen at Marine Serre and Patou.Cropped blazers are a fun piece to style. Standing alone, they can be worn with high waisted trousers or wide-leg jeans in a contrasting tone, utilised as an overcoat for a smart-casual outfit and layered over a loose-fitting shirt or oversized tee. If a co-ord piece is available, whether it be a dress, skirt or trouser, it allows an effortless outfit option that can be tied together easily with a slinky button-up or v-neck sweater. Add minimalist accessories, like a small leather handbag or layered jewellery to round the look out, alongside calf-length boots or sneakers to complete the look.Whether appealing to the ‘Office Punk’ crowd or the smart-casual fan, the cropped blazer is a relevant piece that has a rightful place in SS24 collections. Its modernised fit and variation of materials further emphasises this, bringing an updated approach to the classic two-piece suit.