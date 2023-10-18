Item of the week: the cropped blazer
What it is:As the casualisation of office wear continues its hold onto formal attire, a recurring offset of this trend has come to light in the form of cropped blazers. While this silhouette may already be a common staple among the fashion crowd, it's only recently that the shape has taken on more genderless heights, largely appearing in menswear collections for the spring/summer 2024 season and therefore redefining tailoring for this category. The look is often considered to have derived from 80s designers who brought a funky twist to the typically formal piece, however in the present day, cuts are even more casual and fabrics vary from jacquards to knits.
Why you’ll want it:The current resurgence of the cropped blazer can be attributed to a number of recent trends that are dominating the fashion industry and are being led by the ever-evolving Gen Z consumer. This is particularly true for the rise of ‘Office Punk’, a form of formalwear highly favoured by this group and taking over social media that involves dismantling the traditional customs of office attire and pointing it in a more personalised and experimental direction. It is here that the cropped blazer can really be of use, providing shoppers with the perfect non-conformist item that takes them straight from the workplace to the bar, all thanks to its casually cropped touch.
Where we’ve seen it:The cropped blazer appeared in SS24 collections to redefine tailoring in a genderless manner, largely found in menswear collections where casual cuts led the way. At Louis Vuitton, the classic hook fastening was contrasted with a chequered material, while Songzio’s update of the blazer came complete with layered sleeves in a pastel material. St Nian and Alexander McQueen stuck to more traditional shapes, with merely the cut off hem being a nod to the brands’ modernisations. In womenswear, the cropped jacket appeared in a more fitted form, reminiscent of aforementioned 80s tailoring, paired with matching mini skirts or dresses and donning bright hues, as seen at Marine Serre and Patou.
How to style it:Cropped blazers are a fun piece to style. Standing alone, they can be worn with high waisted trousers or wide-leg jeans in a contrasting tone, utilised as an overcoat for a smart-casual outfit and layered over a loose-fitting shirt or oversized tee. If a co-ord piece is available, whether it be a dress, skirt or trouser, it allows an effortless outfit option that can be tied together easily with a slinky button-up or v-neck sweater. Add minimalist accessories, like a small leather handbag or layered jewellery to round the look out, alongside calf-length boots or sneakers to complete the look. Whether appealing to the ‘Office Punk’ crowd or the smart-casual fan, the cropped blazer is a relevant piece that has a rightful place in SS24 collections. Its modernised fit and variation of materials further emphasises this, bringing an updated approach to the classic two-piece suit.
