Item of the week: the double-breasted blazer

NU-IN

What it is:

September means back to school - and back to work - so it’s no surprise that our item of the week is any wardrobe’s autumn staple: the double-breasted blazer. From timeless menswear styles to fashion-forward womenswear and playful kidswear, it’s a tried-and-true item for the season ahead. It appears in an array of colours, cuts and fabrics, so there’s one for every style. Originally part of traditional tailoring, it now comes in endless modern iterations that can easily be dressed up or down. Though it has evolved as a year-round statement, its structured and pared-back style is particularly relevant to autumn days and offers a polished layer for chilly mornings.

Madewell

Why you’ll want it:

The double-breasted blazer presents many advantages, no matter the style you choose or how you accessorise it. First, it’s a shortcut to looking put-together and polished. Whether it’s cut in an unstructured profile or for a more sculptural silhouette, it adds poise to any outfit and ends up being a good option to throw over any layer: light sweater, timeless button-down or relaxed tee. If you’re looking for a workwear look, the double-breasted blazer is the way to go - it easily transitions to the winter months paired with a comfortable coat and to warmer climes worn on top of a lace cami. Many styles come in neutral colours that also stand the test of time and last way more than just one season - NU-UI’s black version is testament to it.

Marciano Guess

Where we’ve seen it:

A forever favourite of the fashion industry, the double-breasted blazer has been ubiquitous in the Resort and Spring/Summer 2022 collections - for both men and women. We’ve seen an oversized pink style with black trims at AMI Paris and Balenciaga pushed proportions even further with a checked iteration detailed by exaggerated shoulders. At Casablanca, it was the scalloped lapels that caught our eye, adding a bit of softness and romanticism to the sharp structure of tailoring. True to its signature style, Balmain presented a black leather version with gold buttons while Gabriela Hearst opted for a bright orange, nipped-in one. Fendi, on the other hand, celebrated timeless tailoring with a navy double-breasted blazer featuring black trims on the lapels, creating a subtle but oh-so-polished contrast.

NA-KD

How to style it:

A neutral beige version like NA-KD’s is ideal for September: it has a light colour that doesn’t feel too wintery, but still snags attention. It’ll complement a crisp white shirt and will look good with blue denim and leather leggings alike. Marciano Guess’ cropped denim one is slightly more daring: it has gold buttons and a deep indigo hue that’ll seamlessly blend in with your winter wardrobe. Pair it with a total-black look to make it stand out or opt for the matching trousers. If you’re looking for a true autumnal choice, Madewell is the one for you. With its tonal-brown checked pattern and classic cut, it embodies back-to-school style and will work well with tan suede booties and a light crew neck. Finally, Scotch & Soda’s kids version of the cotton-corduroy double-breasted blazer is revisited in a soft light pink that’s both timeless and modern.

Scotch & Soda