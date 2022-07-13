Item of the week: the dressy jumpsuit
What it is:In line with the current rise in evening wear, the dressy jumpsuit is making its return, offering shoppers a more practical take on ‘going-out’ clothing and providing them with something a little different to ‘jeans and a nice top’. For the coming season, many designers took the jumpsuit to a fresh new form, with skin tight, catsuit-like designs, all which were elevated through sparkly materials, flared bottoms and unexpected cuts. These often over-the-top iterations have become popular with shoppers who are looking for something a little more daring to go out in, challenging the way they see evening wear while also offering them a seasonless party item.
Why you’ll want it:The emergence of the dressy jumpsuit links closely to the current going out trend sweeping shoppers right now. With the lifting of restrictions in most countries, party-goers are celebrating by taking their fashion to the next level, with many searching for daring looks that stand out from the crowd. While jumpsuits are mostly a practical option, keeping the wearer both warm and comfortable, they also provide something a little different to typical evening wear, with new versions of the design drawing inspiration from the fashion-forward looks presented on the runway. Not only that, their construction allows for them to hold a seasonless quality, offering the wearer with an outfit option that can take them through the seasons and therefore being a good investment for their wardrobe.
Where we’ve seen it:While some design houses, like Chanel and Ralph Lauren, which each presented sleek black jumpsuits either with simple cut outs or elevated embellishments, others took the trend even further. Amid a series of leather-look dungarees, Isabel Marant drew inspiration from the Y2K trend for its sparkly, form-fitting catsuit, finished with a low-cut sweetheart neckline and paired with thigh-high boots. Similarly, Dolce & Gabbana also adopted the catsuit look, with a sheer, lace piece, layered over matching underwear with additional fingerless, mesh gloves. London-based Harris Reed took the jumpsuit to new heights, however, offering up genderless designs, including a velvet one piece, brought to life through exaggerated flares and a dramatic structured shoulder design.
How to style it:The jumpsuit works well as a standalone item, not requiring the wearer to put much thought into their final look and, therefore, providing them with an effortless yet stylish option for a night out. To elevate the style, pair it with simple accessories and heeled boots, elongating the silhouette and tying the outfit together. For colder evenings, add either a long-line coat or a cropped jacket, each of which work well with such a figure-hugging style. If the shopper is looking for ways to dress the jumpsuit down, take inspiration from Reed’s styling and give the look more depth with a turtleneck underlayer in a contrasting material. Alternatively, layer the jumpsuit up with a cardigan or sweater, enabling it to become a daywear piece. The dressy jumpsuit, while not a new design staple, is currently reemerging alongside the consumer lifestyle trend of going out. While it provides shoppers with a practical item, it is also somewhat of a statement piece, giving their evening wear wardrobe something a little more different and daring.
