Item of the week: the dressy jumpsuit

In line with the current rise in evening wear, the dressy jumpsuit is making its return, offering shoppers a more practical take on ‘going-out’ clothing and providing them with something a little different to ‘jeans and a nice top’. For the coming season, many designers took the jumpsuit to a fresh new form, with skin tight, catsuit-like designs, all which were elevated through sparkly materials, flared bottoms and unexpected cuts. These often over-the-top iterations have become popular with shoppers who are looking for something a little more daring to go out in, challenging the way they see evening wear while also offering them a seasonless party item.The emergence of the dressy jumpsuit links closely to the current going out trend sweeping shoppers right now. With the lifting of restrictions in most countries, party-goers are celebrating by taking their fashion to the next level, with many searching for daring looks that stand out from the crowd. While jumpsuits are mostly a practical option, keeping the wearer both warm and comfortable, they also provide something a little different to typical evening wear, with new versions of the design drawing inspiration from the fashion-forward looks presented on the runway. Not only that, their construction allows for them to hold a seasonless quality, offering the wearer with an outfit option that can take them through the seasons and therefore being a good investment for their wardrobe.While some design houses, like Chanel and Ralph Lauren, which each presented sleek black jumpsuits either with simple cut outs or elevated embellishments, others took the trend even further. Amid a series of leather-look dungarees, Isabel Marant drew inspiration from the Y2K trend for its sparkly, form-fitting catsuit, finished with a low-cut sweetheart neckline and paired with thigh-high boots. Similarly, Dolce & Gabbana also adopted the catsuit look, with a sheer, lace piece, layered over matching underwear with additional fingerless, mesh gloves. London-based Harris Reed took the jumpsuit to new heights, however, offering up genderless designs, including a velvet one piece, brought to life through exaggerated flares and a dramatic structured shoulder design.The jumpsuit works well as a standalone item, not requiring the wearer to put much thought into their final look and, therefore, providing them with an effortless yet stylish option for a night out. To elevate the style, pair it with simple accessories and heeled boots, elongating the silhouette and tying the outfit together. For colder evenings, add either a long-line coat or a cropped jacket, each of which work well with such a figure-hugging style. If the shopper is looking for ways to dress the jumpsuit down, take inspiration from Reed’s styling and give the look more depth with a turtleneck underlayer in a contrasting material. Alternatively, layer the jumpsuit up with a cardigan or sweater, enabling it to become a daywear piece.The dressy jumpsuit, while not a new design staple, is currently reemerging alongside the consumer lifestyle trend of going out. While it provides shoppers with a practical item, it is also somewhat of a statement piece, giving their evening wear wardrobe something a little more different and daring.