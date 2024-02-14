Item of the week: the leather bomber

What it is:

Why you'll want it:

Where we've seen it:

How to style it:

One jacket that is set to make waves this spring/summer season is the leather bomber jacket, a piece that has grown out of its typically military-based roots to become the ‘it’ outerwear this year. While the traditional bomber can mostly be found in a ballooning shape with a fitted or elasticated hemline, designers for SS24 experimented beyond the typical confines, adding embellishments, pockets and prints to expand the look ahead of what is familiar. As such, this year’s leather bomber has taken on renewed forms, with modernised cuts for a new generation.It is exactly this that makes the leather bomber a ‘must-have’ for the upcoming season, with such rejuvenated looks foreshadowing a revival of the outerwear piece. And while this may be the case, it also must be noted that the bomber jacket as a whole is in itself a staple, a timeless item that has stayed present through eras gone by and therefore remaining relevant year-after-year. It is this profound status that makes such jackets important for annual collections, continuing to speak to buyers with the same pertinence regardless of the period.Among those that were particularly adept in transforming this garment was Louis Vuitton, which offered up a highly glossy take on the bomber with intricate detailing and alternative fastenings. Egonlab also adapted the vintage shape, adding a print and layers that saw the look sitting between the traditional bomber and an anorak. Others, meanwhile, more closely resembled the classic shape in their designs, a fact that remained true for Y/Project, Dior Men and Celine, as well as Wales Bonner, which subtly adapted the look with contrasting coloured panels.For women, the bomber jacket is often favoured in more oversized silhouettes among a younger audience, a look that works well with both frilly floral dresses, paired with big boots, and a basic jeans and T-shirt combo, elevating what would be typical daily attire. For men, meanwhile, tailored suit trousers and a shirt can formalise the piece, while cargo pants and an oversized hoodie bring it into a more casual arena, with sneakers and a layered T-shirt further dressing the piece down.The classic bomber has entered a new age this year, in the form of rejuvenated styles that bring together contemporary detailing with what would otherwise be seen as a vintage revival.