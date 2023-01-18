Item of the week: the leg slit skirt

What it is:

The leg slit skirt is a style that was heavily adopted by designers for SS23 collections, hinting at its resurgence in the coming months as the skirt of choice for the warmer seasons. Such a style can come in many forms, from flowing wrap skirts to skin-tight pencils, giving each silhouette a new shape that subtly exposes skin and makes way for a cooler summer outfit. The leg slit can also exist for practicality reasons, enabling tight fitting skirts to be more wearable, giving extra room for mobility.

Image: Michael Kors

Why you’ll want it:

While the skirt is always a popular choice for the spring/summer seasons, the addition of a leg slit provides shoppers with an alternative option. It particularly appeals to younger generations or those that are looking for a bit more room to breathe in the warmer months. New iterations of the design also see it become an adjustable element to an outfit, with the use of buttons or gatherings allowing wearers to adjust the length, shape and size. These variations expand the range and can attract different customer groups who are looking for an item that can be worn in many ways.

Image: Madewell

Where we’ve seen it:

Alongside the infamous Coperni spray-on dress, which itself donned a leg slit once completed, other brands also took on this risqué trend for SS23. Chanel modernised its signature tweed skirt suits using the slit method, which could particularly be seen on a Barbie pink two piece in an update on the silhouette. The technique was also heavily adopted in floaty dress and skirt styles, as seen on the runways of Victoria Beckham and Akris, which each opted for chiffons, lace and sheer materials for their looks. Meanwhile, Ferrari and Michael Kors explored the leg slit in sequin-heavy looks and metallic skirts, breaking up the heavy material with a show of the leg.

Image: Vero Moda

How to style it:

Pair the leg slit skirt with bralette tops or cropped styles to emphasise the waist, or alternatively with a t-shirt, for a more casual approach to the look. For cooler nights, these skirts work well with baggy or oversized jumpers and knitwear, contrasting their typically slim fit silhouette. Some brands also offer matching tops to join the skirt in a co-ord, providing an easy way to round out an outfit. For day wear, pair the style with simple sneakers or sandals, while for evening wear, simple heels work well.

Image: Elsewhere

The leg slit skirt is an alternative to the popular bottoms style, offering up a new shape and silhouette and giving the wearer room to move and breathe. For SS23, designers really experimented with the style, bringing it into unexpected designs to modernise and update various pieces.

Image: The Kooples