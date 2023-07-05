Item of the week: the long black coat

What it is:

The long black coat is somewhat of a self-explanatory item, a staple outerwear garment that can be found in many forms and can be adapted depending on the end user. While the piece was a key trend on the runways of AW23, it still remains a consistent wardrobe addition almost all year round due to its neutral colour and often standard cut. Despite this, designer iterations varied greatly, both in shape and material, with some opting for cocooning silhouettes while others took on more classic fits that offered a timeless appeal.

Credits: Vero Moda

Why you’ll want it:

As mentioned, the long black coat is a consistent wardrobe staple, never falling out of fashion due to its neutral colour and often wearable and timeless shape. This means that each time the autumn and winter seasons come around, it will continue to remain relevant across multiple consumer bases, with only the cut and fit to likely change in light of shifting trends. However, even as these qualities take on subtle revamps as each season passes, the black coat will always remain in favour with consumers that are looking for an item they can return to each year.

Credits: Object Collectors Item

Where we’ve seen it:

The long black coat could be spotted in the collections of multiple designers for AW23, yet despite its staple status, it still managed to take on varying forms for each line. A prominent feature for this season was the use of overexaggerated shoulder silhouettes, as seen in the coats of Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and Victoria Beckham. Some designers, such as Balenciaga and Alaïa, also opted for cocooning silhouettes, while others rather favoured tailored and fitted cuts, evident in the collections of Stella McCartney, Chanel and Courrèges. Meanwhile, at the likes of Michael Kors, the black coat took on a form reminiscent of a cape, providing a further alternative to the staple look.

Credits: Stella McCartney

How to style it:

With its neutral colouring, the long black coat has the ability to be paired with a vast array of clothing, making it an outerwear garment that doesn’t simply fall into one singular style category. Yet, even though it is often considered a minimalist piece, this doesn’t mean that how it is styled needs to remain as such. Elevate the item using hues that contrast the stark black – a feat that can be achieved through the use of accessories, such as bright red heels or a colourful printed scarf. Additionally, metallic tones can also bring more excitement to the fit. A silver dress, for example, is the perfect garment to layer under this versatile coat.

Credits: Burberry

The long black coat is an item that cannot be missed when putting together an outerwear selection as it has a consistent appeal throughout the year and cannot be defined to one target group. As a staple, it will remain relevant within each season, always returning as the go-to choice of outerwear.

Credits: United Colors of Benetton