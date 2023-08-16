Item of the week: the print shirt

What it is:

Print shirts are a regular part of fashion week collections, however each season they are defined by current trends and the desires of consumers. For SS24 menswear, for example, the most common iteration was bold, graphic prints in a myriad of colours, mostly seen on loose-fitting shapes that bore resemblance to 80s cuts. In place of the typically popular florals, prints this season were more angular and solid in design, many appearing in primary hues that contrasted the other tones in an outfit.

Superdry. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

Graphic printed shirts are a fun addition to a collection, providing men with a colourful alternative to standard button-downs and tees. Such styles are particularly popular around festival season, where print shirts have become somewhat of a fashion staple among attendees who use such events to dress up and expand beyond their comfort zone. Not only that, but the oversized fit sometimes used for these pieces, has further enabled the shirt to become genderless in some ways. Women are able to also get in on the trend by sporting the menswear pieces, giving the print shirt an even wider appeal.

Garcia. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

While there were a variety of different ways to explore the print shirt trend for SS24, stark, angular shapes defined the print styles this season. Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck, who is known for his eye-catching creations, led the way here, offering up yellow, red or black shirts that came complete with distinct graphics and were layered against contrasting prints. To create its own prints, Sacai embroidered blocked-out shapes onto its shirts, while Koché used handwriting to form distinctive designs. Feng Chen Wang and Marine Serre, on the other hand, stuck to florals; the latter utilising a patchwork effect, the former adopting the print in a more traditional sense.

Komodo. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

Print shirts can provide playful styling opportunities for wearers, encouraging them to break out of fashion boundaries. It can sometimes be possible to find a shirt that comes with matching shorts, providing an effortless and easy fashion-forward outfit for those that may be a little more daring in their approach. If this is not for you, tone the piece down with tailored trousers or denim shorts, each of which can be paired with sneakers or smart shoes, depending on the occasion. Layer the piece with a tank top or t-shirt underneath, letting the shirt hang open to provide depth to the look.

Weird Fish. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

The print shirt is a fun, all-year-round wardrobe staple, which can be relevant just as much in the colder months as it can in summer. Styling options enable this ability, giving menswear a playful collection addition that appeals to a broad consumer base.