Item of the week: the quilted coat

## What it is: This cosy coat trend has made its mark as an essential piece for all seasons, with lightweight options available for the summer months and heavier padded options perfect for the colder days. The quilted jacket is both practical and has emerged as a stylish alternative to the anorak or bomber. The array of styles available for the popular jacket trend range from streamlined silhouettes to more padded options that sit at the waist, allowing for it to hold the possibility of appealing to the varying tastes of a broad range of customers.## Why you’ll want it: Quilted jackets continue to see revivals year after year, with each season bringing newer and more modern takes on the trend and more versions emerging as the months go on. The design can be considered for both warm and cold seasons, with an array of options that will appeal to a broad customer base. For the warmer seasons, consider offering more lightweight versions of the coat that can be used as light layers for the colder summer days. In autumn and winter, opt for darker coloured padded styles with thicker design elements. This way you can continue to keep up with seasonal customer demand, through styles that remain relevant and remain steadily popular.## Where we’ve seen it: The quilted jacket was highly evident throughout the FW21 runway season, making it a popular outerwear option for this winter and beyond. Designers’ prominent use of the style likely confirms it will continue to remain prevalent as we move into 2022. Some varieties of the coat were dramatic, with the likes of Marni and Rick Owens opting for oversized silhouettes that displayed a more theatrical essence. In fact, Owens’ style even featured a flowing train trailing across the floor. Ambush also presented an oversized version of the coat, this time in a more wearable format. The bold design was emphasised with wide padded details, that appeared more exaggerated than the typical quilted technique. Italian fashion house Miu Miu additionally displayed a unique approach to quilting, through a matching coat and trouser two-piece that implemented the technique throughout. The house utilised the so-called ‘onion-quilt’ method, of flowing shapes reminiscent of the vegetable in question.## How to style it: Styling the quilted coat is also something that can be considered per season. For winter, pair a neutral-toned cable knit jumper and high waisted trousers with a long, calf-length quilted coat, also in a darker hue. Keep the look casual but warm by throwing on some lace-up boots and woolly accessories, a look customers can thoroughly enjoy throughout chillier days. For the warmer months, utilise a lightweight jacket with less padding for styled looks. This style can be used as a daytime layer for consumers who are looking for a comfortable cover-up for the cloudier summer days. An example of this can be exhibited by layering a summer dress with the jacket, finishing the outfit off with some simple sneakers for perfect day-to-night attire.The quilted coat’s many forms allow for it to move from season to season with only a few tweaks to its appearance and form in order to continue appealing to customers. It is a classic look that has faced many facelifts over time and has become a staple outerwear option for many shoppers looking for extra layers both in summer and winter.