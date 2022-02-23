Item of the week: the relaxed fit dress

What it is:

A relaxed, or loose, fit dress doesn’t mould to the contours of the wearer’s body. Instead, it follows a breezy, open silhouette that flows outwards instead of wrapping around. The look merges both the casual and elevated to create a comfortable garment that is also fashion-forward. For the autumn/winter 2022 season, designers adopted the look mostly with long, flowing sleeves, bringing a more season-suitable dress to the table. However, its open silhouette does allow this style of dress to be completely seasonless, with the loose cut also appealing in warmer weather as it leaves the skin room to breathe. This stylish comfort outfit, therefore, transcends seasons as well as usage purposes, making it something that remains fashionable all year round and for any occasion: effortless yet chic.

Image: Repeat Cashmere

Why you’ll want it:

While many designers embraced the look for AW22, the loose fit is a cut that can transition into just about any season. Its flowing shape enables it to be a breezy addition to the summer wardrobe, while its loose figure allows for layering options to take it into the colder months. This seasonless appeal ensures relaxed fit dresses are items that will remain relevant to buyers all year round. The actual silhouette of the dress is also something to consider when looking into this trend. While the loose fit cut is one thing, the dresses themselves can vary in form, colour and aesthetic quite drastically. As many brands take on the casual dress style, each presents its own take on the cut, altering everything from collars to prints to waistlines and beyond, all keeping strictly to the breezy and open shape. This means that there is almost always a loose fit dress that works for any customer and retailer, despite being a shape that could be considered daring and a little out of the comfort zone for some.

Image: Humanoid

Where we’ve seen it:

Loose fitted dresses were a popular AW22 style statement at Copenhagen Fashion Week this year, with a handful of designers adopting the breezy silhouette into their lines for the season. Malene Birger, Lovechild 1979 and Day Birger Mikkelsen each took on the trend, offering up easy-to-wear looks that each held a ‘throw-on-and-go’ appeal. The same could be said for a number of designers presenting their AW22 collections at New York Fashion Week. Among its tailoring and shirred details, Khaite brought a selection of calf-length dresses each donning the relaxed silhouette, further proving high-end looks can also be casual. Maisie Wilen, on the other hand, offered an alternative loose-fit, in the form of an elaborate cami dress complete with contrasting technical fabrics. American design house Coach also took on the trend in its own way, presenting short babydoll dresses reminiscent of styles from the ‘60s. The loose cuts were complemented by intricate collar details, like lace necklines and bow embellishments.

Image: Oilily

How to style it:

While it can often be misconstrued as an unflattering silhouette, a relaxed fit dress can be styled in a multitude of ways to avoid this. The dress itself can act on its own as an easy-to-throw-on item that is a quick outfit fix for both daily and formal occasions. Pair the look simply with low heeled boots to elongate the form. This can also be achieved by adding a belt at the waist, although this essentially defeats the purpose of a relaxed cut. If layering the look with outwear, consider either a cropped jacket or a calf-length, long-line coat. The former helps to accentuate the waist, giving the appearance of a more flared fit, while the latter is a flattering layer to be worn in colder weather. An alternative way to sport the look is to add a simple underlayer, like jeans or tailored trousers, creating a tunic-like style that balances the cut with items that are tighter on the body.

Image: Y.A.S

The entire charm behind the relaxed fit dress is its easy-to-wear, throw-on-and-go character constructed in a silhouette that doesn’t form to the wearer’s body. Its effortless yet chic appeal can be translated to any season, while its ability to still take on many forms can provide the perfect garment to translate a brand’s persona.

Image: Studio Eva D