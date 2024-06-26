Item of the week: the sailor sweater

What it is:

It seemed that for the AW24 season, designers were longing for the High Seas. This was mirrored in the influx of marine-esque designs that were donned on runways throughout the season, with sailor sweaters being a particular favourite among fashion week participants. Initially designed as a cold-weather layer for fishermen, the sailor sweater has been subject to continued renewal over its lifespan, though most iterations remain true to the original design. This typically consists of either a crew neck or folded collar with a fastening, alongside recognisable details such as a striped pattern, gold buttons or elbow/shoulder patches.

Madewell. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

Like many workwear-turned-fashion garments, the sailor sweater is a piece that holds a revolving relevance, returning to the height of fashion almost annually due to its classic look and practicality. This rings particularly true for the autumn/winter season, when thicker knitwear becomes more of a ‘must-have’ in wardrobes, as consumers seek out functional layers. It is the classic design of the knitwear, however, that ensures its longevity, providing wearers with an effortlessly stylish staple that can be worn daily without any gender or categorisation boundaries.

Molly Bracken. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

As mentioned, designers for the coming season relied heavily on the marine aesthetic for many of their collections, intertwining the sailor sweater into their collections. Iterations on the style didn’t vary vastly, however, with those that did adopt the knitwear garment largely sticking to its original silhouette. As such, the likes of Wales Bonner, Gucci and S.S. Daley presented navy designs with large, folded collars where the only defining details could be seen either in metallic embroidery or contrasting colouring. Emporio Armani and Sandy Liang, meanwhile, brought the design into the outerwear field, with marine-like bomber jackets in a similar shape, embellished either with a corsage or linear detailings.

Via Appia Due. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

When it comes to styling, the marine sweater can be effortlessly paired with jeans and sneakers for dailywear, making it an easy, clean-cut look for those wanting to achieve such a feat. There are ways, however, to lean heavily on the marine style while sticking close to a fashion-forward outfit. Taking cues from the catwalk, add the sweater to some wide-legged cream or navy trousers and continue the theme by opting for white sneakers and a matching hat. An alternative to elevate the look could be the incorporation of a denim pencil skirt or tailored trousers, paired with point-toe shoes and a leather satchel bag.

Ralph Lauren. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

As another fashion-focused development in the workwear segment, the sailor sweater has expanded beyond its origins to become a wardrobe staple for those looking for a garment that transcends trends and resonates on a wider-scale.

La Ligna. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.