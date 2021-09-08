Item of the week: the sleeveless turtleneck

What it is:

With chilly days just around the corner, shifting from lightweight fabrics to heavier knits becomes necessary. But before we opt for chunky sweaters and start to properly layer comes this weird transition from summer to autumn - and that’s when the sleeveless turtleneck comes in handy. It may seem a tricky combination of winter and warm-weather features, yet it’s an option you’ll see yourself reaching for often. With consumers showing a growing appreciation for trans-seasonal products, the sleeveless turtleneck appears to be a safe bet.

Dorothée Schumacher

Why you’ll want it:

Its roll neck profile provides coverage for windy and chilly days, yet it’s breathable and doesn’t feel heavy on the skin thanks to the lack of long sleeves. Its sleek profile is a good choice for office attire while the knitted fabric provides comfort and lets you move freely. When the sleeveless roll neck is layered under a double-breasted blazer or a relaxed bomber, it can easily make an autumn-appropriate outfit. On the other hand, it’s a wise option to wear on its own when afternoons are still in the twenties.

O'Neill

Where we’ve seen it:

The Autumn/Winter 2021-2022 collections have showcased a large array of sleeveless options that are appropriate for chilly climes. We’ve seen a bright green cropped one at Drome, which can be layered or worn solo to make a statement. At Dawai, the knits were heavier and we’ve noticed an oversized purple iteration that’ll look good paired with a total-black look in the winter. Courrèges presented a black dress version, ideal if you want to opt for a pared-back style that looks polished and elegant. Of course, Balenciaga’s Haute Couture collection was testament to the versatility of the sleeveless style: Demna Gvasalia presented a textured gown that hugged the body all the way to the neck. Finally, 16 Arlington displayed a more lightweight style but finished with a large belt for an eye-catching silhouette.

Street One

How to style it:

Street One’s sleeveless turtleneck is a good option if you want something timeless you’ll reach for time and again. It comes in a deep navy colour that’ll go with just about anything and can be layered once temperatures drop. Dorothée Schumacher’s style is ideal if you’d like to keep a summery shade that’ll still look good on autumn days: its bright orange will brighten up any bottoms and go well with a timeless beige blazer. For something that provides a bit more coverage, NU-IN’s vest is the one for you. It has a soft handle that’ll be ideal on crisp days worn under a parka or puffer coat. For a style you can wear now and as a first layer later in the season, choose O’Neill’s ‘Teaser’ tank. It’s featherlight and lightly ribbed for a cool, textured effect.

NU-IN

Early autumn days can present quite a bit of a challenge when it comes to our wardrobes, but the sleeveless roll neck is a smart option to seamlessly transition from one season to the next. Whether you choose it colourful, stripped-back or cropped, one thing for sure is that it’ll get plenty of wear in the weeks to come.

