Item of the week: the structured blazer

What it is:

While blazers have always been a staple item of formalwear, and recently also casual wardrobes, AW23 saw the style take on new heights, in the form of highly structural outerwear pieces. The blazer typically refers to a jacket, occasionally worn with matching pants, that resembles a suit yet comes cut in a more casual fashion. Designers used the silhouette to experiment on for their collections, offering up unique shapes and elevated detailing that brought new life to the classic garment. This was largely in the form of adjustable belts that formed hourglass figures or prominent shoulders, reminiscent of the power suit.

Image: YAS

Why you’ll want it:

Blazers are a standard part of the everyday and formalwear wardrobes, and will continue to be throughout every season. This makes them an ideal option to regularly return to for collections, as they remain relevant year round. However, these new iterations bring a much needed update to the style, offering up a fresh take on the office attire for consumers that want to refine their formal looks or simply elevate their casual collection. It comes as office workers return in full force to the workplace, with these structural blazers giving them something of a rejuvenating alternative to their typical standard suit.

Image: Selected Femme

Where we’ve seen it:

Blazers were all over AW23 runways, some in the standard silhouette that is typically utilised for the jacket style, while others spruced up the look with updated details. Versace, for example, opted for rounded sleeves that defined its Barbie-pink two-piece look, meanwhile Dries van Noten elongated the body of its blazers, having them sit just above the knee in a new take on oversized cuts. Many other designers, on the other hand, put their focus on the shoulders, namely that of Saint Laurent, Vivienne Westwood and Thom Browne, each of which exhibited an array of sky-high shaping that brought new meaning to power suits.

Image: S. Oliver

How to style it:

For casual wear, the structural blazer works well with high waisted, wide leg jeans or loose-fit pants and a simple t-shirt, making it something that can be worn even to the supermarket. Add a pair of sneakers to further the comfort, or elevate the outfit with heeled boots and some simple accessories to take it into the evening. For fashion-forward formalwear, pair the blazer with matching bottoms or a skirt/pants of a similar colour. Layer it over an oversized or fitted plain shirt and add some kitten heels or loafers to finish the look off.

Image: Selected Femme

The structured blazer is an item that offers an update to a staple jacket style that returns season after season and has become an integral part of the daily wardrobe. For AW23, designers experimented with silhouettes and shapes, bringing a rejuvenated look to the runway that has been translated into high street and premium collections.

Image: United Color of Benetton