Item of the week: the v-neck sweater

What it is:

While the crewneck sweater has been dominating menswear fashion the past few years, the classic v-neck has been beginning to make a comeback and was especially popular during the men’s runway collections for SS23. Typically, the v-neck sweater, which can often be seen in a knit or in cotton, consists of a low cut neckline and is regularly linked with preppy fashion trends. This is particularly seen in argyle-like patterns or hemlines similar to that of cricket sweaters, as well as college-inspired patches and embellishments.

Image: Rafaella

Why you’ll want it:

The v-neck sweater is in many cases designed with a thin material, making it a sweater that is suitable for every season throughout the year, either standing alone, as an evening addition or part of a layered look. At oftentimes, the look can be found in genderless styles, made to be worn by anyone and gives shoppers a bit of freedom in what they purchase. It also fits in with current fashion trends favoured by younger shoppers, who are looking for items that are reminiscent of ‘retro’ or ‘vintage’ designs from the noughties or earlier.

Image: United Colors of Benetton

Where we’ve seen it:

In SS23 menswear collections, the v-neck sweater often appeared in dramatic low cuts, especially prominent in the line of Dries van Noten, which stuck closely to the preppy, sportswear style. Similarly, Dolce & Gabbana also took on the deep-v, however instead utilised it for a print t-shirt that added an element of glam rock to the runway look. Paul Smith and Ami, on the other hand, steered more towards vintage-inspired styles, with the former offering up striped sweater vests and the latter implementing an argyle pattern into the design. For womenswear, the v-neck sweater had a number of features, most notably in Miu Miu’s show, another brand that centred more around preppy fashion. Styled alongside the label’s now iconic mini skirt, the v-neck was layered up with sheer turtlenecks, slim scarves and oversized coats.

Image: Jack and Jones

How to style it:

Styling the v-neck sweater can either be simple or can be elevated using varying layering techniques. By itself, the piece works well with various trouser styles, particularly tailored, loose-fit trousers for an effortless, clean-cut outfit. For simple layers, opt for a block-coloured t-shirt under the piece, so it shows around the neckline, and add layered jewellery to further elevate the look. Other layers can include button up shirts, contrasting turtlenecks or silk neck scarves, each of which bring very different vibes to the design.

Image: Stella McCartney

The v-neck is a look that has seen a boost in popularity in recent years and is now competing directly with the crewneck for a space at the forefront of sweater fashion. Its place in current trends gives it a newfound relevance among younger shoppers, while also providing more mature consumers with a classic, refined style.