Item of the week: the white shirt

What it is:

If there was one item that stood above the rest for the AW23 season, it was the white shirt, spotted in abundance for both menswear and womenswear collections, alike. It was also not subject to one form, and instead could be spotted in a multitude of silhouettes, ranging from exaggerated oversized shapes to fitted deconstructions. While in the past, the white shirt may have once been a staple of the officewear wardrobe, it has now spread its wings to become an item for all consumers, offering something that appeals for casualwear and formalwear equally.

Image: Superdry

Why you’ll want it:

As mentioned, the white shirt is no longer a defining feature of formalwear or office attire. As it has evolved, as too have the iterations of the shirt, bringing to light modernised versions that can be worn more casually than typically tailored items. It has made the white shirt a wardrobe staple for multiple occasions, giving it a wide purpose and therefore serving consumers in all aspects of their life. It also provides the wearer with a blank canvas on which to experiment, making styling the piece something that is both effortless and fashionable.

Image: Michael Kors

Where we’ve seen it:

Layering was an important aspect for AW23 runways, as evidenced by Valentino, GCDS and Alexander McQueen, which updated the classic pairing of a white shirt and suit tie by shrouding the pieces with black dresses and fitted tops, adjusting their meaning. Meanwhile, Christian Dior opted to simply add flowing maxi skirts and pared down jeans to the style. Elie Saab and Sacai, on the other hand, played with the silhouette itself, with the former utilising a tie around the waist to devise an hourglass figure while the latter added layers of excess fabric to form a unique shape. Pointed collars were another way the white shirt was adapted, seen in the collections of Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Gucci and Prada.

Image: Etro

How to style it:

Taking cues from many designer collections for AW23, the white shirt can be layered in a variety of ways, as it acts as the perfect canvas for experimentation. Over the top, add dresses, sleeveless sweaters or bandeau tops that allow for the piece to peak out, or alternatively opt to put turtleneck sweaters or printed tees underneath to bring a different depth to the item. Keeping on trend, add a statement tie to bring the look together or select collared coats, such as a trench or leather jacket, to finish the outfit off.

Image: S.Oliver

The white shirt is a classic staple for everyone’s wardrobe, appearing in elevated shapes and silhouettes that enable it to work for many occasions. Its prominence on the runway for AW23 cements its place in fashion for the season, however it has continued to remain popular throughout the year, making it an appealing addition all year round.

Image: Y.A.S.