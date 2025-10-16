ITMF announces winners of 2025 International Collaboration Awards

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) has announced the winners of its International Collaboration Awards 2025, recognizing achievements in global partnerships that advance sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.

This year’s four award recipients are:

Bursa Uludag University (Türkiye) – Unlocking Circular Fashion Design Excellence (ReMODE)

Far Eastern New Century Corp. (Chinese Taipei) – Biological Recycling of PET/Polyester

Hyosung TNC Corporation (Korea) – From Waste to Worth – The T2T Collaboration Story

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. (China) – Next-Generation Textile Materials: Pioneering a New Era of Cross-Industry Collaboration

The ITMF International Collaboration Awards honour initiatives that demonstrate meaningful progress aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting projects that foster international cooperation across the textile value chain.

Award winners will present their projects at the ITMF & IAF Conference 2025, taking place from 24–25 October in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, co-hosted by the Indonesia Textile Industry Association (API).