Its Contest awards 10 new talents in Trieste

The 2025 ITS Contest concluded on Friday in Trieste. The Trieste-based competition, which has long championed emerging fashion talent, including Demna Gvsalia, who will become the creative director of Gucci this July, currently at Balenciaga.

Maximilian Raynor Receives the International Jury Prize

All designers in this year's edition were awarded scholarships and training opportunities. Special recognition went to Maximilian Raynor, who received the ITS Jury's Rewarding Honours, an award bestowed by the international jury composed of designers, creatives, and industry experts.

The final stage of the event saw a collective celebration of the talent of ten young designers from around the world, whose works will become part of the ITS Arcademy Collection, Museum of Art in Fashion, the first contemporary fashion museum in Italy.

The ten emerging design talents are Cindy Zhaohan Li, from China; Gabrielle Szwarcenberg, from Belgium; Macy Grimshaw, from France; Maximilian Raynor, from the United Kingdom; Mijoda Dajomi, from Germany; Naya El Ahdab, from France; Patrick Taylor, from the United Kingdom; Qianhan Liu, from China; as well as Yifan Yu and Zhuen Cai, both from China.

The exhibitions "Fashionlands, Clothes beyond borders," curated by Olivier Saillard and Emanuele Coccia, and "Borderless" were inaugurated in the presence of Undersecretary of Culture Senator Lucia Borgonzoni and the President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Massimiliano Fedriga.

The scouting initiative, founded by Barbara Franchin, has been discovering and promoting the most promising emerging fashion and accessories designers from around the world since 2002.

On Thursday, March 20th, the 10 designers, awarded the ITS Creative Excellence Award, had the opportunity to present their collections.

The special jury recognition, the ITS Jury's Rewarding Honours, was awarded to Maximilian Raynor. This special recognition, awarded to a designer from ITS Contest 2025, is designed to offer tailored support, in line with their needs and creative aspirations.

Maximilian Raynor Collection Credits: Its Contest, ph. Giuliano Koren

"The jury rewards the energy and determination with which the designer pursues his professional goals, declared with passion. They believe that Maximilian Raynor's research demonstrates strong historical influences and a conscious use of artistic codes derived from theater and music. Raynor's work is enriched by material experimentation and the logic of self-production," reads a statement.

The jury included, among others, Andrea Rosso, OTB and Diesel Sustainability Ambassador; Barbara Franchin, President of the ITS Foundation; Carlo Giordanetti, CEO of Swatch Art Peace Hotel; designer Maria Sole Ferragamo; Orsola de Castro, co-founder of Fashion Revolution and Estethica; Stefania Ricci, Director of the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum and the Ferragamo Foundation; and Stefano Gallici, Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester.

"Offering all designers the opportunity to grow together represents a new response to the global and ethical challenges of our time. Focusing on collaboration rather than competition was the most responsible choice to enhance the potential of this new generation of designers," emphasized Barbara Franchin, President of the ITS Foundation and founder of ITS Contest, in the statement.

The OTB Group is offering all ten selected designers a training visit to the OTB and Staff International headquarters, where the young designers will be able to see firsthand the production phases of the group's brands' garments and accessories.

Macy Grimshaw received the Rewarding Honours powered by Swatch. The company is offering the designer a journey to discover Venice's artistic heritage through the centuries. The designer will discover the colorful and unique craftsmanship of glass mosaics at Fornace Orsoni, explore centuries of luxury fabrics at the Rubelli Foundation, and experience the passion for modern art at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, with the opportunity to meet the protagonists of each project.

Among the other award winners, Zhuen Cai received the Rewarding Honours powered by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, which offers a scholarship of 5,000 euros awarded based on the designer's creativity, with particular attention to the theme of sustainability, in its broadest sense of product sustainability, respect for the environment, and social sustainability.

Yifan Yu received the Rewarding Honours powered by the Ferragamo Foundation, which includes a scholarship of 7,000 euros, based on knowledge of materials and innovation.

Patrick Taylor Collection Credits: Its Contest, ph. Giuliano Koren

Patrick Taylor received the Rewarding Honours powered by Pitti Tutoring & Consulting, which consists of a 6-month mentorship program of specific tutoring and consulting activities, such as assistance in defining and setting up their brand and identifying and analyzing the most suitable career path for the designer.

The works of the 2025 finalists will enrich the collection of ITS Arcademy, Museum of Art in Fashion, an international exhibition space at the intersection of fashion, art, and culture, which alternates exhibitions conceived by prominent international curators with a calendar of courses and creative workshops dedicated to design students, schools of all levels, and the public.