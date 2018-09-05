Ivory Ella taking on elephant endangerment with each new design

With the at-risk elephant population is in dire need of aid, one fashion brand has set out to help one design at a time.

Founded in 2015, the women’s apparel and lifestyle brand Ivory Ella was started by a group of friends who wanted to parlay their passion for the species and other social causes into their love of fashion and business. The brand works to raise funds for elephant conservation as well as health, childhood education, social services and veteran-related charitable organizations. So far, they have raised over $1.6 million to the Save The Elephants charity as well as a number of other organizations.

Currently, Ivory Ella is currently fronting a campaign to shed light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the help of childhood cancer fighter and patient advocate, 16-year-old Megan Bugg.

The collection, which recently launched on the brand’s official website, was co-designed by Bugg and features a blanket, pop socket, baseball hat, bracelet, long sleeve t-shirt and water bottle.

Prices range from 15 to 49 dollars and proceeds of sales will go to Megan’s doctor at Lurie's Children's Hospital Chicago, Dr. Walterhouse for research and supplies.

FashionUnited had the chance to speak with Ivory Ella Creative Manager on the importance of brand awareness and bridging relationships with organizations.

How would you say fashion professionals can help further important causes and how can creative directors and designers do more to promote humanitarian work?

Fashion professionals can help further important causes by using their platform to bring awareness and financial support to charitable organizations. Creative Directors and Designers can do more to promote humanitarian work by looking for inspiration in the people who are currently fighting for the welfare of others. They can then credit those individuals and apply the inspiration into their designs and story they're telling.

What can buyers do to ensure they are supporting brands that are contributing to a good cause as consumers and that they are buying from brands that manufacture thoughtfully while working to improve global issues?

Buyers can ensure they are supporting brands that are contributing to a good cause by doing their homework. Consumers can research ethically conscious brands and familiarize themselves with companies who are transparent and cause-driven.

How do you develop and maintain your relationship with organizations to further the cause your brand represents?

We develop relationships with organizations by aligning ourselves with like-minded individuals determined to make an impact on the elephant crisis. We maintain that relationship by staying in communication and coordinating initiatives that utilize our best assets to further our unified mission.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the brand.