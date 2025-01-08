Izod to launch pet collection with K9 Wear

Golf clothing and activewear brand Izod, part of Authentic Brands Group, is launching a pet collection in partnership with pet fashion company K9 Wear.

The collection will feature Izod-branded dog and cat products, including stylish yet functional dog harnesses, colourful bandanas, weatherproof travel raincoats, bowls and durable collars and leashes.

The line will be designed by K9 Wear's creative director Jeffrey Banks, a Coty Award and CFDA Award-winning American fashion designer, and will be curated to “provide pet lovers with one-of-a-kind pet apparel and accessories”.

Jean Fei, senior vice president, active and classic brands – lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: "The launch of Izod pet reflects our ongoing mission to expand Izod's appeal to new markets while maintaining its classic style and heritage.

"Partnering with K9 Wear allows us to bring the same commitment to quality and design that our customers expect from Izod, but now for their furry friends. We couldn't be more excited to offer this unique line to pet lovers everywhere."

Frank Cammarata, chief executive of K9 Wear, Inc., added: "We are so delighted to announce our partnership with Authentic for Izod. Merging our vast pet-industry expertise with Authentic's impressive global network with our partnership enables us to deliver fresh and affordable pet products to the market. We look forward to outstanding success in our new venture."

The Izod dog apparel and accessories line will launch in early spring. Retail prices will range from 27 US dollars for collars to 65 US dollars for raincoats. The collection will be available at department stores, speciality retailers and e-commerce sites.