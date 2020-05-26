J Balvin to add kidswear to Guess collaboration

Columbian singer J Balvin is adding kidswear designer to his resume, as his second collaboration with Guess will include summer styles for men, women and children.

The collection inspired by the singer's new album, Colores will launch on June 5 and will centre around red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones, with tie-dye, stripes and colour blocking prints.

The 29-piece collection for women will feature an assortment of cropped hooded sweatshirts and tops, form-fitting bodysuits, joggers, matching two-piece tracksuits, cropped denim jackets and a cut-off denim short sets, while for men, there is a 50-piece collection that mirrors the women’s collection, with T-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers.

In addition, key prints in the menswear include Colombia and prism prints offered in a button-up shirt, nylon short and jacket topped off with a bucket hat. The Colombia print is inspired by the country in which the campaign was shot, while the prism print is a blend of the 5 colours the collection is designed around.

To complement the summer collection there is also swimwear for both men and women, as well as a variation of accessories including socks, bags and boxer briefs.

In addition, J Balvin has also designed his first kidswear collection with a limited-edition 21-piece range for children aged 4-14 years old. The collection mirrors the exact styles from the men’s and women’s collection but “suitable for the younger Guess customer,” explained the brand.

The move to include kidswear is part of the brand's expansion plans to reach a “younger generation” by expanding its limited-edition kids' offerings in future capsules.

Guess x J Balvin ‘Colores’ capsule collection launches on June 5 with prices range from 29 to 89 pounds for women, from 29 to 99 pounds for men, and for kid’s from 19 to 59 pounds.

