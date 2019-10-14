J.Crew launches holiday accessories collection with Lele Sadoughi

J.Crew’s former first-ever jewelry design director is returning to the brand for the holiday season. Lele Sadoughi, who first started working with the fashion brand in 2006 alongside Jenna Lyons, is bringing back her signature aesthetic—a thick headband with a knot in the middle—back to the label for its holiday accessories collection.

In an announcement from J.Crew, this new holiday collection launches on the brand's website on Oct. 17 and will be available in retail locations on Oct. 21. The J.Crew x Lele Sadoughi collection includes embellished headbands and earrings for both adults and children. Headbands, which come with a festive pouch, will be available from 55 USD to 170 USD while earrings will range from 48 USD to 168 USD.