J.Crew promotes voter participation with new capsule collection

J.Crew hopes to encourage Americans to vote this November through a new capsule collection.

This launch follows the brand's support of the "Time to Vote" movement and announcement to close all of its stores, corporate offices, distribution center and customer service center on November 3 to allow employees paid time off to vote.

The capsule includes two T-shirts available in both men's and women's sizes, each retailing for 39.50 dollars. Fifty percent of this retail price will benefit When We All Vote. The nonprofit, non-partisan organization works to increase voter participation by changing the culture around voting.

"It is important that J.Crew continues to support our teams and communities across this country, especially in this moment of change and unrest," jan Singer, CEO of J.Crew Inc., said in a press release. "There is no greater way to drive change than by voting; your vote is your voice. As leaders, we have to create the space our associates need in this election to vote and to be heard."

Image: J.Crew Inc.