J.Lindeberg celebrates 25 years with Aim Higher collection

Scandinavian brand J.Lindeburg is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its first collection by founder Johan Lindeberg.

The label planned to commemorate the milestone anniversary with a big fashion event held in the brand’s home city of Stockholm, featuring a presentation of its FW21 Aim Higher collection. Celebrations aimed to take place in late September, however, Covid-related circumstances have caused a delay, with the brand looking at hosting a smaller format in the coming weeks. Still, the brand continues to remain positive.

Last year the Swedish fashion label saw a multitude of restructural changes within the company, both strategic and operational, with the goal of taking J.Lindeberg into a new era. It welcomed new CEO Hans Christian Meyer, the former Ralph Lauren president of retail, and head designer Neil Lewty, who previously worked as head designer at Hugo Boss Sportswear, to the team and went underway on a business-focused strategy.

Image: J.Lindeberg FW21

“J.Lindeberg has always been a strong brand, but profitability has been a challenge,” said Meyer, in a statement. “In a time where consumers are drastically changing their shopping habits, and the role of retail has been put to test, balancing your way has been tricky. With the motto ‘brand right, business right’, we took a new approach to secure a profitable future while strengthening our DNA in a modern way.”

Image: J.Lindeberg FW21

The new FW21 collection aims to prove the company’s commitment to its goal to implement sustainable production into its process. Through three capsules entitled Houndstooth, Colour Block and Athleisure, the designs explore the brands typically functional style in fashionable performance pieces. Almost every material used is either approved by Oekotex or Bluesign, putting J.Lindeburg well on its way to achieving its goal of completely PFCfree, recycled or certified collections by 2023.

Neil Lewty said: “The collection is a celebration of the J.Lindeberg lifestyle and DNA, building on the rich heritage and elevating it for future relevance. It’s a celebration of a strong brand with a global presence, featuring that finely tuned balance between sports and fashion.”