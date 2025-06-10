J.Lindeberg to launch first women's fashion for SS26

Swedish sport and lifestyle brand J.Lindeberg, known for its golf, ski and tennis products, is expanding into women’s ready-to-wear with the launch of its inaugural collection for spring/summer 2026.

The 30-year-old label said the expansion is “a key step in the brand’s continued evolution into a lifestyle brand”.

J.Lindeberg, which also has a foundation in womenswear through its high-performance sports collections, said in a statement that the debut women’s ready-to-wear fashion collection, launching in January 2026, would offer a “versatile wardrobe designed for modern lives in constant motion”.

J.Lindeberg womenswear SS26 collection Credits: J.Lindeberg

The brand adds that the collection will reflect J.Lindeberg’s Scandinavian roots “while looking outward with a progressive, global mindset” offering women pieces that support their “dynamic routines, from city streets and creative spaces to the clubhouse, mountains and beyond”.

Hans-Christian Meyer, chief executive of J.Lindeberg, said: “This collection captures the pulse of a generation that moves with purpose, creates without pause, and dresses with intention.

"As we mark three decades of boundary-pushing design, this new chapter in womenswear brings the energy of our sport heritage into everyday expression. It’s sensual in its confidence, sharp in its silhouette, and fluid enough to follow a woman wherever her ambition takes her. This is J.Lindeberg evolved - fearless and modern.”

To unveil the collection, J.Lindeberg has tapped models Georgia Fowler, Desiré Inglander, Gabrielle Richardson and Stella Xu to offer “an early glimpse of standout styles in real lifestyle settings across core markets”.

J.Lindeberg womenswear SS26 collection Credits: J.Lindeberg

J.Lindeberg womenswear SS26 collection Credits: J.Lindeberg

J.Lindeberg womenswear SS26 collection Credits: J.Lindeberg