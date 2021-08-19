J. Lindeberg to relaunch this fall

You can call it a comeback. J. Lindeberg will be relaunching this fall under a new CEO and creative director. The news was reported by WWD. The Stockholm-based brand will officially release designer Neil Lewty’s first collection since he joined the brand last year. Lewty has had a long-standing designer previously serving as the senior head of design for Hugo Boss Sportswear and design director of menswear for Tommy Hilfiger.

J. Lindberg’s new CEO is Hans-Christian Meyer, a fashion industry veteran who previously spent 12 years working at Ralph Lauren and was CEO of Tiger of Sweden before his current role at J. Lindeberg. Under his leadership, the brand is expected to rebound to a point where they are forecasted to have their best year on record despite COVID-19.

The brand’s sales are expected to hit 93 million dollars, while a Chinese licensed division is expected to add another 174 million dollars. J. Lindeberg has evolved from its day as a golf brand, and their sportswear offerings have expanded to include skiwear and more casual fashion pieces.

In the past, J. Lindeberg’s approach to increasing their sales has been the relaunch strategy. The brand’s founder was brought in to work for the company for two years, and in 2019 they had another relaunch under Jans Werner who previously worked for Tory Sport. This time around, the relaunch looks poised to do wonders for their bottom line.