J. Mendel keeps it garden bright for NYFW

Two things were abound at J. Mendel's New York Fashion Week presentation, color and furs. Designer Gilles Mendel was inspired by the "Jardin A Giverny" painting by Claude Monet, as he loved the painting's exuberant tints and the poetic nature of the women depicted who embraces this fable and puts energy into her presence.

However, Mendel's inspiration didn't just stop with Monet. He also found inspiration in Guy Bourdin's 1970's images, to find color inspiration. "I envisioned my woman in the late 70s where she's playing with those very beautiful hues of color, and she's also kind of a woman who is just fun," Mendel said to FashionUnited. "She's partying, she's having a great time. At night time she might be at one of those places like Studio 54 where she's mingling with Mick Jagger."

J. Mendel gets bright and colorful for spring/summer 2019

For Mendel, it was all about finding taking the classical and giving it a fresh update. Couture techniques were used to manipulate fabrics, creating exquisite details such as hand-pleats and ruffles contouring the dresses. "I want to reach any age of women," Mendel said to FashionUnited. "I think all women generally appreciate and love my clothes, because I do things that are in a way classical, but with a twist and more sophisticated. My clothes are for a woman who likes to go out. Everyone has a place in my heart from the millennials to the older ladies."

While many brands are invested in expansion and the idea of global growth, Mendel likes the state and pace the brand is growing it and has no big ambitions to make the brand too commercial. "At the moment the brand is very good where it's at," Mendel said to FashionUnited. "We have a very unique atelier. We're like a small bakery making very special things. These days it's good to say true to yourself and what you do, so we don't have an immediate look for expansion. It's about making what we do the best we can."

Despite his penchant for precedent, Mendel also took some out of character approaches for this collection. While he typically prefers minimalist, subdued colors, this collection included pinks, purples, greens, and peach as part of the color palette. Silk, organza, and chiffon made up the luxurious materials of this collection. Of course it wouldn't be J. Mendel without a good fur, with notable fur pieces including sheered mink, sable, broadtail and chinchilla.

After all these generations, the brand has stayed true to its classic image and heritage. To sum it up: glamour never dies.

photos:courtesy of Purple