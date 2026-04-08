Jack Draper adds another fashion partnership with Axel Arigato

Tennis star Jack Draper, currently the UK’s number one-ranked tennis player, continues to be one of the sport's most marketable athletes after announcing a new sneaker partnership with Swedish footwear brand Axel Arigato.

The move marks Axel Arigato’s first collaboration with an athlete, as part of the Swedish brand’s strategy to expand its cultural influence in sport, as well as Draper’s first time collaborating with a lifestyle sneaker brand as a creative collaborator.

In a statement, Axel Arigato, known for its fusion of Scandinavian minimalism and Japanese-inspired design, said the partnership with Draper was developed in “close dialogue” with the brand’s creative director Jens Werner, and comes from the tennis stars' “longstanding affinity” with wearing Axel Arigato sneakers.

Jack Draper working with the Axel Arigato team on his collaboration Credits: Axel Arigato

Commenting on the collaboration, Werner said: “Working so collaboratively with Jack has really allowed us to create products rooted in our long-standing inspiration from tennis and to look to the traditions of the world’s biggest tournaments.

“His genuine love for our sneakers, and the fresh perspective he brings to them, pushed our colour and material stories into exciting new territories. His vision is reflective of what a new era of modern athlete can be, a talent that extends beyond just the court and into pop culture.”

The partnership will see Draper reimagining an Axel Arigato classic “inspired by the cities, energy, and atmosphere between matches that define the sport’s most influential moments”. The collaborative collection will launch later this spring.

Jack Draper working with the Axel Arigato team on his collaboration Credits: Axel Arigato

Draper added: “I’ve loved Axel Arigato footwear since I was 17, and when I won my first professional paycheck, I bought three pairs of their shoes…so to have the opportunity to collaborate with a brand I love has been incredible.

“Working closely with Jens and the footwear team made the process special and gave me creative freedom to design footwear that reflects my style.”

Jack Draper working with the Axel Arigato team on his collaboration Credits: Axel Arigato

This is Draper’s latest foray into fashion and proves how marketable the British tennis star is after starring in campaigns for heritage brand Burberry and being featured in fashion magazines, including Vogue and Esquire.

Draper also became the first tennis star to sign a multi-year deal with California-based performance and lifestyle brand Vuori in August 2025, to expand the brand's reach in the tennis and will develop his own “signature line”. In addition, in March 2026, Draper joined Japanese sportswear brand Asics roster of athletes, and will wear the brand’s tennis shoes on the ATP tour.