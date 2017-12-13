Jack & Jones to launch plus size collections

London - Menswear brand Jack & Jones has extended its range of styles to include plus-sizes following high demand from consumers. The high street retailer, owned by Bestseller, now offers sizes from 2XL to 6XL.

The plus-sizes options will be available in all of Jack & Jones categories, offering shoppers a much wider selection of trendy styles, designs, and colours. “We want to make sure our consumers, regardless of their size, can get on-trend styles and looks,” said sales director Dennis Birk Jorgensen. “We have done this for our well-now collections - now with styles in every size.”

The menswear label work for more than a year on its plus size styles, to ensure each item remained was proportioned and well-fitting. Jack & Jones worked with Hirmer, one of the German market leaders to refined and adjust all of its extended sizing.

“The years of analysis and studies we have on fitting and size were the foundation of the plus size range,” added Jorgensen. “We have adjusted well-known Jack & Jones fittings to the plus size segment and adapted them according to the current size studies. In close cooperation with Hirmer, each product category has been examined in detail and adjusted to achieve the desired fit.”

The plus size extended collections are set to launch in all of Jack & Jones active markets and online at www.jackjones.com from August 2018 onwards. Jack & Jones aims to launch six plus size collections per year, in line with seasonal trend and colour changes. “It’s something that we are particularly proud of and we hope consumers will embrace this extension of our product range.”

The plus size collection launch sees Jack & Jones following in the footsteps of other high street retailers, such as River Island and Asos, who previously launched dedicated plus size and tall sizes for men. “Following the success of women’s plus size clothing over the past five years, retailers are finally starting to pay more attention to men’s ranges,” noted Katie Smith, Senior Fashion & Retail Analyst at Edited to FashionUnited.