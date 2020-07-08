Jack & Jones unveils SS21 collection to colleagues via livestream

Bestseller-owned brand Jack & Jones has held its first digital collection launch, marking what the group described as a “big step forward” in its digitalisation transformation.

The brand streamed its Spring 2021 collection launch via a two-day series of live streams from the brand’s HQ in Brande to colleagues from 21 countries around the world.

The event consisted of 15 individual streams, corresponding Q&A sessions, pre-produced videos, and a special live appearance from Jack & Jones brand director Anders Gam.

The launch is part of a broader digital transformation for Bestseller - one which has been accelerated by recent restrictions related to Covid-19 that has seen the wider industry introducing new digital innovations and events in recent months.

“Our original plan was to have our global sales team in Denmark for this collection meeting, but this was turned upside down because of Covid-19, so we decided to go 100 percent digital and create the ultimate digital collection meeting,” Dennis Birk Jørgensen, sales director at Jack & Jones, said in a statement.