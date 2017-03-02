Jack Wills launches entrepreneurship campaign

British fashion and lifestyle brand Jack Wills is celebrating the success stories of its alumni, who started their careers with the company, with the launch of its entrepreneurship campaign.

As the brand approaches its 18th birthday on April 2, 2017, the brand is looking to celebrate the fact it was built by entrepreneurs in Salcombe by two friends who just graduated from university. The fashion and lifestyle brand now has more than 80 stores across the world, including those in the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Middle East, and currently ships to 126 countries worldwide via jackwills.com.

Peter Williams, founder and chief executive of Jack Wills, said: “Fostering future talent and entrepreneurial enthusiasm is incredibly important to us, especially as we reach the landmark of our 18th birthday. One of our key values has been to retain the entrepreneurial spirit, to encourage people to take risks and not to penalise them if it doesn’t work.

“Success is all about execution, perseverance and focus. The fact that Jack Wills Alumni have gone on to start some incredibly successful and innovative businesses is really unique – as a brand, we foster entrepreneurs. We have a ‘give it a go’ mentality and we ask ourselves, ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’ – in doing so, we empower people to take risks and be creative. They really respond to that working environment.”

To kick off the new campaign, Williams will be speaking at the Entrepreneurial Exchange, a networking forum for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business and receive insight and experience from some of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs.

Featured Jack Wills Alumni taking part in the campaign on the brands website includes Ed Foy co-founder of Press Juice, Ed Smith co-founder of organic chocolate brand Doisy and Dam, Beth Slater who went on to open her own creative integrated agency Shut Up Studio, and Jesse Burgess who co-founded a London-based production company Topjaw.