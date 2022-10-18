Jack Wolfskin partners with Kendal Mountain Festival

German-based outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment company Jack Wolfskin is looking to enhance its brand presence in the UK by becoming a partner sponsor of this year’s Kendal Mountain Festival.

The event for outdoor enthusiasts in the UK runs from November 17 to 20 in the Lake District and attracts more than 15,000 people. Its programme includes speaker events, films, music, parties, arts, literature, and yoga, as well as a 10k trail run. There is also a free-for-all, tented Basecamp Village at the heart of the festival featuring activations, competitions and demonstrations from outdoor brands.

As an official festival partner sponsor, Jack Wolfskin will have a large interactive stand in the basecamp area, which will showcase the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 collection. It will also share the stand with long-standing insulation technology partner Primaloft, alongside WaterBear, a streaming service dedicated to the future of our planet.

Jack Wolfskin added that its attendance would allow it to “spread wide awareness” for the brand’s new ‘We Live to Discover’ campaign, part of the company’s global brand reset, as well as showcase its subtly updated brand logo that continues to feature the iconic wolf paw.

The brand will also have its UK and European brand ambassadors in residence throughout the festival weekend to greet and gather valuable insights from visitors.

Mokhtar Benbouazza, vice president of marketing and digital at Jack Wolfskin, said in a statement: “Widely admired for the broad programme of outdoor films and activities on offer to festival attendees, the timing is perfect for Jack Wolfskin to make its debut appearance at the Kendal Mountain Festival this November.

“Presenting an exciting opportunity to engage with core outdoor consumers on the doorstep of England’s biggest National Park and build awareness for the brand’s ‘We Live to Discover’ campaign. The first phase in a global brand reset.”