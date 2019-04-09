Jack Wolfskin teams up with National Trust

Jack Wolfskin has announced a new long-term collaboration with the National Trust, which will including the launch of a eco-friendly range of outdoor clothing for men and women.

The Jack Wolfskin x National Trust collection has been inspired by a “shared love for enjoying, and caring for, the great outdoors,” explained the outdoor brand, and includes T-shirts, fleece tops, jackets and trousers that have been designed to reflect the two brands “shared values of environmental protection and care”.

Each piece in the range is free from PFCs, using alternative treatments for a DWR (durable water repellency) so that water drips off without environmental harm, and the fleece top has also been made from 15 PET plastic bottles, with the recycled material is certified by the Global Recycling Standard.

In addition, the collection also features Jack Wolfskin’s innovative Texapore Ecosphere waterproof-breathable membrane that is the world’s first 100 per cent recycled membrane, manufactured from remnants from the production process.

Melody Harris-Jensbach, chief executive of Jack Wolfskin, said in a statement: “I am very pleased that we have found an organization that shares our vision and values of looking after and enjoying the great outdoors. The exclusive collection is an environmentally focused range that features design standards, technology and innovation that our customers expect from us.”

Jack Wolfskin launches eco-friendly range with National Trust

Clare brown, head of brand Licensing for the National Trust, added: “We know our members and supporters care about the impact their everyday decisions have on the environment and we are committed to finding ways to help. By working with likeminded brands, we can achieve far more than we could alone.

“Collaborating with Jack Wolfskin has allowed us to work with a brand which goes above and beyond industry norms to create innovative eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Not only will every sale benefit our conservation work but Jack Wolfskin’s visionary approach to producing a collection for us, for example, from 100 percent recycled PET bottles, will help our members and supporters make informed choices about their next outdoor clothing purchase.”

The collection of five men’s and four women’s pieces will be available online and from selected stockists, including Jack Wolfskin stores, Cotswold Outdoor stores and National Trust shops from mid-April. Every purchase will support the work of the National Trust to look after the great outdoors.

Jack Wolfskin is one of the leading providers of functional outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment in Europe and the largest franchisor in the German specialist sports retail market., it currently has more than 3,000 points of sale across the globe.

Images: courtesy of Jack Wolfskin