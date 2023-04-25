Jacquemus and Saks launch an exclusive capsule collection

Parisian fashion brand Jacquemus has teamed up with luxury retailer Saks to launch a limited-edition ‘Été’ capsule collection for spring/summer 2023.

The Jacquemus ‘Été’ capsule is an ode to the French Riviera and features women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and hats in exclusive colourways for Saks, including canary yellow and natural earth tones.

Image: Saks; Jacquemus ‘Été’ capsule collection

To celebrate the launch, Jacquemus is taking over Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills with a special window installation and immersive in-store visual displays designed in collaboration with the celebrated design studio Perron-Roettinger.

The windows are on display until May 3, while the in-store visuals will feature until May 18.

The line is available exclusively on Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills and New York.

