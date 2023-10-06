Jacquemus celebrates Le Soir collection in partnership with Net-A-Porter

On the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week, Jacquemus invited fashion professionals to Versailles for an intimate dinner on 4 October. The object of the invitation: a collection in partnership with the e-commerce platform Net-A-Porter - on sale for several days ahead of the presentation.

The collection, unveiled under the gilt of the Château Versailles, opens a new chapter for the independent label and marks its official entry into the eveningwear segment. The 14 pieces that make up the "Le Soir" line went on sale in small quantities on 29 September on the Jacquemus e-shop, in its flagship store on Avenue Montaigne, and on the Net-A-Porter website.

In a statement sent to FashionUnited, Kate Benson, buying director at Net-A-Porter, said: "We are delighted to be the exclusive retail partner for Jacquemus' first ever eveningwear capsule. The collection is everything we've come to expect from Simon, with each piece showcasing attention to detail, craftsmanship and the epitome of pure luxury."

Promotional strategy

Jacquemus Le Soir collection. Credits: Anok by Johnny Dufort

The presentation of the collection in this historic building follows on from the "Le Chouchou" fashion show, which was also held at the Château de Versailles last June. On that occasion, Jacquemus CEO Bastien Daguzan told WWD that the brand's visit to such a prestigious venue was part of a long-term strategy to raise the profile of the accessible luxury label.

The "Le Soir" capsule is based around pieces with higher boutique prices than the brand's classics. A stretch velvet maxi dress costs 1,490 euros, and jewellery starts at 310 euros. The prices are close to those of some of the couture pieces in the 'Le Chouchou' collection.

This strategy differs from other Jacquemus capsule collections launched in the past, which were offered at more affordable prices than the French brand's main collection. This was the case, for example, with the Jacquemus x Nike line, whose prices were lower than those of the main Jacquemus collection.