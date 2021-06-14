Jacquemus moves to in-season fashion show model

Simon Porte Jacquemus, in addition to being one of Paris’ most lauded designers, also counts showing outside of the official Paris Fashion Week calendar as one of his claims to fame. To continue with this tradition, the designer has announced that he will be unveiling a coed collection on June 30 that will be see now, buy now.

Jacquemus’ last runway show his spring 2021 runway show in July 2020. His latest runway collection is titled “La Montagne.” The designer say that he is focusing less on seasons now.

In the past, the brand showed off-calendar sometimes during Men’s Fashion Month in June. Last year, the brand the distinction of being the only physical show after after Men’s Fashion Month was essentially cancelled or shifted to all virtual.