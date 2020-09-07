Jacquemus publishes new photo book shot entirely on iPhone

French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has published a new photobook to capture the essence of the brand, which is known for its French Riveriera backdrops and catwalk presentations amongst the wheat fields.

The publication, titled Images, is a collection of visual imagery from Jacquemus’ personal photography, some of which has been featured on the brand’s colourful Instagram feed.

Jacquemus took to Instagram to express his excitement stating, “So happy to launch our 2nd book, all my favorite iPhone images in one book! So excited!”

Shot entirely on iPhone, the book features images Jacquemus has photographed since 2010. Out of 85 041 photos on his telephone, the designer selected 321 to be published.

Back in July when most brands cancelled their runway presentations, Jacquemus went ahead with a physical show for his SS21 collection opting for an outdoor space and 600 meter long catwalk in Vexin National Park, a natural habitat northwest of Paris.

Speaking to Vogue, the designer said, “For me, the runway can’t be a video. It’s at the heart of what we do; it’s not superficial. It’s important to all of us to continue, just like a restaurant that reopens. It’s like a movie of a summer day. It’s our life.”

Image courtesy Jacquemus