Jacquemus returns to Musée Picasso for its next show

On January 25, French brand Jacquemus will close Paris Fashion Week with a show at the Musée Picasso. The choice of venue, revealed by WWD, is not new: the designer had already staged a show at the institution in 2017 for his “La Bomba” show.

This return to the Musée Picasso highlights the brand's close ties with cultural institutions. The brand has also organised several events at the Château de Versailles and presented many of its collections in exhibition venues like the Fondation Maeght in the Alpes-Maritimes. These unique initiatives have largely contributed to shifting fashion's focus, regularly freeing it from traditional Parisian circuits.

Jacquemus and Picasso

The Musée Picasso is housed in the Hôtel Salé, a listed historic monument, in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris. It is a prestigious setting. However, the venue has been subject to several controversies concerning, among others, Pablo Picasso. The artist's misogyny was brought to light by testimonies from his former partners.

Nevertheless, the choice of venue resonates particularly with the Jacquemus aesthetic. The artist's works are part of his grammar, which is why Simon Porte Jacquemus contributed to the book Picasso-Méditerranée, an initiative of the Musée national Picasso-Paris, published in 2021. In September 2023, the designer also collaborated with the museum to take part in a discussion organised in its hall.

“I saw a drawing of a twisted face when I was eight years old and was fascinated in class,” Jacquemus recounted in 2017 on the show Stupéfiant, referring to one of Picasso's paintings. The master's inspiration can be seen in the geometry of his accessories—notably the famous round and square heels of a pair of shoes—in the polka dot patterns, or in a double-headed makeup look.

Today, the connection of Jacquemus's DNA with the art world helps to strengthen the brand's artistic image and establish its cultural capital. This is a winning strategy in a context where consumer enthusiasm for culturally enriching activities has become a major driver of engagement. The luxury market, in particular, shows a strong appetite for experiences that go beyond a simple commercial transaction to touch on art and heritage.