Jacquemus to introduce menswear in Paris Fashion Week

Simon Porte Jacquemus just announced moving into a new territory. At his fall show this week in Paris, the young designer confirmed his first very own menswear line.

The new line was announced at Petit Palais this past Monday, February 26. According to reports by WWD, a spokesman confirmed that the actual line itself will not show until Paris men's fashion week this upcoming June. For weeks, the young designer teased a "new job" through social media, which was revealed to be the new line. known for his French designs towards the modern woman, it seems likely that the menswear label will follow suit in terms of style.

Jacquemus first launched his eponymous label in France in 2010. Since the label's establishment, the business has grown to have over five million euros in sales according to Business of Fashion. With only women's ready-to-wear available before, it's a safe assumption that with a men's expansion, Jacquemus will increase its sales in the future.