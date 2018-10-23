Jakarta Fashion Week Opens

Jakarta Fashion Week 2019 opened last week to showcase the latest works both from the Indonesian fashion scene and international talents. It is running from October 20 to 26, in Senayan City, Jakarta. Over 2,600 new collections from 204 designers and labels will be showcasing their work in this event.

In it’s 11th edition, the Jakarta Fashion Event is collaborating with a number of international partners, including the Australian Embassy, British Council, Emerging Pakistan, and Fashion Design Council of India. From East Asia, participating labels include Elendeek, Un3D and Tategami from Japan, and Syz and Royal Layor from South Korea; from South Asia, Zuria Dor from Pakistan and Vaishali S from India will also be showcasing their latest work.

Designers from Indonesia Fashion Forward will also be participating; the talent incubation program has nurtured talents such as Toton, Sean Sheila and Etterette, who has participated in Paris Trade Show 2018. These up-and-coming designers will be presenting their work at the Jakarta Fashion Week.

Photo Credit: Jakarta Fashion Week