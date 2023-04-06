Jakke launches debut ready-to-wear collection for SS23

Womenswear brand Jakke, known for its ethical faux fur autumn/winter collections, is launching its debut ready-to-wear collection for spring/summer 2023 on April 6.

The collection will see Jakke, founded by Nina Hopkins, introducing a variety of ready-to-wear styles for the first time, including shirting, matching co-ords, dresses and lightweight trousers and shorts.

Commenting on the launch, Hopkins, creative director and founder at Jakke, said in a statement: “I’ve really enjoyed the design process. I’ve been working with lightweight fabrics that are completely new to the brand like Tencel and organic cotton.

“Translating these into styles that the Jakke person would wear in the summer, whilst keeping the Jakke aesthetic and ethos, was demanding but I’m super pleased with the final collection which I believe stays true to the brand.”

Image: Jakke, SS23

The SS23 collection takes inspiration from the California way of life, from the architecture and nature, with several cactus references seen throughout. Highlights include a graphic T-shirt, a cactus print co-ord, as well as an uneven green stripe pattern designed as a nod to the stripes of a cactus. While the two different shades of blue in the collection represent the juxtaposition of a pool against the piercing blue Californian sky.

The new launch also stays true to the brand’s ethos of remaining 100 percent cruelty-free, with Hopkins adding that it is now 75 percent sustainable by incorporating recycled and reused materials in the production process. For instance, the Leyton Shirt and Willow Trousers are made from 100 percent recycled polyester.

Image: Jakke, SS23

Additionally, the collection features Tencel, a natural biodegradable fibre derived from wood pulp that is usually sourced from trees such as eucalyptus, beech, birch and spruce. This breathable fabric has been used for the brand’s Gianna Shirt and Fresno Shorts.

Jakke has also branched out into footwear with the launch of the Leah Sandal, a signature slide crafted from a vegan substitute to leather, available in various colours.

Image: Jakke, SS23

Image: Jakke, SS23

Image: Jakke, SS23

Image: Jakke, SS23

Image: Jakke, SS23