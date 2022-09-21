James Reath to join Destination XL as chief marketing officer

Destination XL Group, Inc. has announced that James Reath will join its team as chief marketing officer on September 26, 2022.

Reath will replace Ujjwal Dhoot, who is leaving the company effective October 11, 2022.

The company said in a release that Reath brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience with a particular focus on omni-retail, digital marketing, brand building and consumer insights. Prior to joining DXL, Reath served as SVP, marketing, Bed Bath & Beyond, and SVP, marketing, Macy’s, Inc.

“Jim’s appointment underscores our ongoing transformation and commitment to building out the organisation’s continued focus on customer engagement through data-driven personalization, loyalty and digital marketing,” said Harvey Kanter, the company’s president and CEO.

Reath has also served as EVP, head of retail at BBDO (New York), a partner at McKinney, chief marketing officer at Young & Rubicam and he previously held senior agency leadership roles focusing on retail clients. At DXL he will be responsible for the marketing organization, including the overall marketing strategy, brand, consumer, creative, media, CRM and digital commerce.

“I’m excited to make DXL known to a greater number of big and tall men and engage our customers in personalised ways as we look to grow the business across all channels, and firmly establish DXL Big + Tall as the one-stop-solution for men’s big and tall apparel and footwear,” added Reath.

Reath has a Management Certificate from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a BA from Western University of London, Ontario, Canada and he serves on the board of directors of the American Red Cross.