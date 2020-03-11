Janet Reger Lingerie launches new diffusion line

British lingerie brand Janet Reger has signed a new global licensing deal with Hong Kong-based Hoplun, one of the World’s largest lingerie and swimwear producers.

The move the brand explained in a statement will allow the 50-year old London-based label to “democratise its lingerie offer on a global scale” with its new diffusion line, Janet Reger Rouge.

Described as “age agnostic”, Janet Reger Rouge covers four design stories and spans 36-pieces, all aimed at contemporary women, with an offering of briefs, tangas and big knickers that are complimented with statement bodies, lace cami tops and a dramatic off-the-shoulder bustier.

The diffusion line, which is being priced at the affordable luxury consumer, also has a focus on attention to detail, fit and function along with the use of soft fabrics and sophisticated lace to help it “stands apart from any other lingerie offer on the market today,” added the lingerie brand.

Commenting on the deal Aliza Reger, chief executive at Janet Reger said: “Hoplun’s expertise and manufacturing capabilities paired with the Reger heritage make the perfect partnership.

“I am delighted to work with Erik and the Hoplun team and look forward to sharing the collection later this year.”

Erik Ryd, chief executive at Hoplun added: “It’s amazing to think that over 50 years ago Janet Reger was the first lingerie brand that really celebrated being a woman. This ethos still exists today and we are excited about both the collaboration and the opportunity to bring the Janet Reger Rouge brand to new, global markets.”

Images: courtesy of Janet Reger