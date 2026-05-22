Janie and Jack launch first-ever skin & hair care collection

Children’s wear brand Janie and Jack has launched its debut signature collection of skin and hair care products.

Launched under the name ‘A Little Routine,’ the collection consists of a hair & body wash, hand wash, nourishing conditioner, and face moisturizer.

Specially created for children aged three and up, the range of skin and hair care products was developed with clean, gentle ingredients such as snow lotus extract and green tea. All four products are designed to calm and nurture delicate skin and hair. Janie and Jack’s expansion into a new product category is in line with the brand’s ethos of being a part of all special family moments, ‘from bathtime to bedtime.’

The brand’s skin and hair care collection launch comes at a pivotal moment, as the global children’s and baby hair care market is currently valued at more than 6 billion dollars and is rapidly growing. As more parents around the world shift towards using hypoallergenic, organic, and specialized hair care products, the market is projected to reach more than 10 billion dollars within the decade, according to Grand View Research.

The global market for baby and child skin care products is slightly smaller and is projected to reach 4.7 billion by 2028. The Janie and Jack skin and hair care collection is now available online and in selected stores across the US, with retail prices between 22 and 25 US dollars.