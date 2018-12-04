Janie and Jack teams up with Aerin Lauder

American children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack is teaming up with Aerin Lauder, founder of luxury lifestyle brand, Aerin and style and image director at Estee Lauder, on a limited edition collection of clothing, accessories and shoes.

The Aerin x Janie and Jack resort collection marks Lauder’s first foray into children's apparel and has been inspired by her “refined, modern-day style” said the brand in a press release, and features coordinating looks for girls and boys, with watercolour and palm prints in pastel shades.

"I've always admired Janie and Jack's point of view on children's fashion. Fun, modern and playful," said Aerin Lauder in a statement. "Being a mother of two, I've always been drawn to the children's industry and I am very excited to be launching this playful collaboration.”

For girls, the collection features a selection of rompers, dresses and swimwear include eyelet, embroidery and ruffles, while for boys there are classic linen separates, cotton shirts and shorts in an allover palm tree embroidered pattern, as well as swim trunks in striped and palm prints.

Accessories including hats and straw bags, accented with colourful florals, along with sandals, sunglasses, and hair bows, completes the resort collection for kids.

In addition, the collaboration includes a collection of newborn styles and Heirloom keepsake gifts, such as silver cups, rattles and frames, and take-me-home styles in light blue and pink hues that are packaged in a keepsake watercolour printed box.

"We are very excited to debut our collaboration with iconic tastemaker Aerin Lauder," added Shelly Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Janie and Jack. "Aerin inspires so many with her beautiful, modern and refined style, and we are thrilled for Janie and Jack to be her partner for her first collection of clothing and accessories for children.”

The limited edition collection includes over 60 pieces and is offered in sizes 0-3 months up to size 6 and is available in Janie and Jack stores nationwide and up to size 12 online at janieandjack.com.

Images: courtesy of Janie and Jack