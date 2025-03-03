JanSport to expand collegiate offerings with L2 Brands

Backpack brand JanSport has announced a strategic partnership with L2 Brands, a leader in collegiate and destination apparel, to expand its presence on college campuses across the US.

The partnership will introduce a new collection of collegiate-branded JanSport backpacks, launching in university bookstores in July, with an apparel collection to follow.

The first phase of the partnership will feature JanSport's signature backpack styles, including the Big Student, SuperBreak Plus, Right Pack, and Draw Sack, all customised with official university branding.

The second phase will introduce a co-branded collegiate apparel collection, with details to be announced at a later date.

Alexandra Reveles, vice president of global brand at JanSport, said in a statement: "JanSport has been a trusted part of the college experience for generations, and this partnership with L2 Brands allows us to deepen that connection.

"By expanding our presence in university bookstores, we're reinforcing our commitment to being 'Always With You'—a true ally for students as they navigate their college journey and beyond."

Pete Waldron, chief revenue officer at L2 Brands, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with JanSport, a brand that resonates so strongly with students and alumni alike. Together, we're bringing an exciting, high-quality collection of collegiate gear to campuses nationwide, giving students even more ways to represent their schools with pride."