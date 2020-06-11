Jason Wu collaborates with 1-800-Flowers on series of bouquets

Jason Wu has forayed into the floral industry. The designer has teamed with floral provider 1-800-Flowers to create an exclusive assortment of bouquets inspired by his signature aesthetic seen in his womenswear.

Called the Jason Wu for Wild Beauty collection, the bouquet series features five trendy floral arrangements that can now be ordered nationwide. Each arrangement demonstrates the same femininity and refined design influences as Wu's fashions.

"Playing a role in the intimate decision of what one chooses to wear each day is such an important part of what I do," Wu said in a statement. "To extend this concept to the graceful details people bring into their homes is an honor. This collection with 1-800-Flowers.com is especially meaningful to me because of my lifelong love of flowers. Floral elements continuously inspire me and have been a consistent theme throughout my entire career. I'm thrilled to celebrate the beauty of flowers in this new and special way."

Each bouquet comes with a custom hangtag with a QR code that allows customers to visit a mobile web experience showing backstage footage from both a photoshoot for the collaboration and Wu's Fall 2020 New York Fashion Week event.

"We are excited to not only share these beautifully crafted arrangements with our customers, but to engage them with distinctive content that provides insights into Jason's design influences and more," commented Valerie Ghitelman, vice president of product development and design for 1-800-Flowers.

Image: 1-800-Flowers